Harrowby United share the spoils at home

United Counties League

Premier Division

Harrowby United 0

Kirby Muxloe 0

A young Harrowby side welcomed Leicestershire opposition Kirby Muxloe to Dickens Road, with both clubs looking to pull themselves away from the wrong end of the league table.

The visitors started well and got at the Harrowby defence from the off. Lewis Watson picked up an early second minute yellow card as the Arrows fought to keep Kirby at bay.

Harrowby keeper Joe Christopher did well on nine minutes, pushing a low drive behind from the edge of the penalty area at the expense of a corner. Just after the quarter of an hour mark, Christopher was helpless as a long range effort from Wade Ball saw him beaten, but the ball cannoned away off his right hand post.

The Arrows responded immediately and Simon Bolland found space for a shooting chance on the edge of the box but screwed his shot wide under pressure from a defender.

The rest of the half saw Kirby have the major share of possession but unable to break down a resolute Harrowby defence.

The second period was an even affair with both teams looking to break the deadlock but coming up short in the final third of the pitch.

The Arrows went close in the 78th minute when a Bobby Lee corner into the box saw Arrows captain Jack Whyley challenge Kirby custodian James Flinders, the ball falling loose to Luke Peberdy who was unlucky to see his low shot hacked off the line by Sam Wilson.

A minute later, Kirby were denied by Christopher when a long throw into the box was helped on to Jordon Lever whose shot was well gathered by the young Arrows keeper low down at his right hand post.

With six minutes left on the clock, Harrowby had a huge appeal for a penalty turned away by referee Mr Gregory as Peberdy appeared to be brought down preparing to shoot.

The final whistle yielded a valuable point for each team as the new look Arrows continue to show improvement after recent changes at the club.

Harrowby United: Christopher, Parker, Watson, Currall, Whyley (c), Lee, Jaques, Bolland, Brown, Hanratty (Towers, 53), Peberdy.