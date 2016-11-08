Harrowby United share the spoils at Oadby

United Counties League

Premier Division

Oadby Town 3

Harrowby United 3

Harrowby United gained a point on the road against fellow strugglers Oadby Town.

Harrowby got off to a good start, Bobby Lee’s low drive forcing the Poachers keeper Charlie Andrews into an early first minute save. The home side responded and tricky wide man Sam Burton had a shot well saved by Arrows custodian Chris Bennett after three minutes, and then rattled the crossbar two minutes later with a fine strike from just outside the penalty area.

At this point, Oadby were on top but but were punished by a good counter attack from the Arrows just before the quarter of an hour mark.

Bennett strongly punched away a cross into the box, the ball quickly being moved on to Sam Robinson. The forward showed great strength to hold up the ball before playing an exquisite lobbed through-ball for Luke Peberdy to run on to. As Andrews advanced from his line, Peberdy kept his head to coolly lob the ball over the keeper and into an empty net.

Oadby levelled when a break down the right ended with a ball into the penalty area which pinballed around but was not cleared, allowing Harry Alcock to pounce and flash a powerful shot past Bennett.

On the half hour mark, Alcock was denied by a goal line clearance from Arrows captain Jack Whyley, the centre back acrobatically hooking the ball away under pressure from Lewis McLean. Five minutes later a cross into the Arrows penalty area wasn’t dealt with by Bennett and Oadby’s Callum Armsden saw his bundled effort loop up and bounce on top of the bar under great pressure from Jack Stafford.

But Harrowby regained the lead on 39 minutes when a ball slotted in behind the Oadby backline caused indecision among their defenders. This allowed Robinson to nip in and, one-on-one with keeper Andrews, calmly slot the ball into the net to send Harrowby in a goal to the good at the break.

A fiercely competitive second half saw both teams initially cancel each other out but on 70 minutes Poachers conjured a goal up out of nothing when a long clearance out of defence found Burton who held the ball up before passing back to Oadby captain Callum Steer, whose strong shot from distance found the back of the net.

Oadby went ahead for the first time after 76 minutes when a ball forward was flicked on by Alcock to Burton out on the right. Some clever play saw him cut inside before laying the ball back to Alcock who side footed home past Bennett for his second of the afternoon.

Harrowby’s heads didn’t drop and they laid siege to the Oadby goal, creating a host of chances in search of an equaliser.

As the clock moved towards 90 minutes, another free kick was played into the Oadby box. Whyley rose the highest and headed the ball down to an alert Simon Bolland who stabbed the ball home from six yards out to rescue a deserved point for the never-say-die Arrows.

Harrowby United: Bennett, Stafford, Currall, Whyley (c), Weatherstone, Lee, Jaques (Brettoner 81), Bolland, Brown, Robinson, Peberdy (Clarke 71). Sub not used: Christopher.