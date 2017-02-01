Harrowby United suffer heavy defeat on the road

United Counties League

Premier Division

Holbeach United 9

Harrowby United 0

Harrowby United travelled to Carter’s Park, home of fellow Lincolnshire side Holbeach United, with both teams having endured a run of five straight defeats going into the game.

The Tigers ended their barren run emphatically, condemning the Arrows to another heavy defeat.

The home side were quick out of the traps and took the lead through Josh Ford after only 38 seconds, the striker finding the top corner with a shot from inside the penalty area. Their lead was doubled in the second minute as Ford grabbed his second, capitalising on a mistake in the box to slot home from close range.

Harrowby, under a barrage of pressure, did manage to mount an attack in the 11th minute when a through-ball from Scott Floyd looked to put Shawn Matongo away, but an offside flag denied the Arrows striker.

The Tigers added a third in the 15th minute when a corner was cleared from the penalty area as far as Ollie Pinner who hit a smart volley to find the net, the ball going in just inside the near post.

A rare break from the Arrows just past the half hour mark saw Floyed play a ball forward to Ben Browne whose cross to Tino Chavundura just had too much pace on it for the striker to get on the end of.

On 38 minutes, Harrowby custodian Chris Bennett produced a fine save to deny Jack Clitheroe. But only a minute later Ford added a fourth to complete his hat trick, picking up a header back towards the Arrows goal from a weak goal kick and slotting past Bennett.

Holbeach added a fifth two minutes before the break through Dan Jenkins who lobbed the ball over Bennett and into the net.

The Arrows improved a little in the second half after stern words in the dressing room from managers Russ Cousins and Sam Ralph. A half time substitution saw Matongo replaced by new signing Anderson Uduovie who headed just over the cross bar shortly after the restart.

On 50 minutes, Spencer Tinkler added the Tigers’ sixth. A mix-up in the Harrowby defence resulted in them failing to clear the ball, allowing Tinkler to fire home.

Harrowby made a double substitution on the hour mark. Kyle Goodwin was replaced by fellow new signing James Brown and Floyd was replaced by Tom Parker. During the substitution process, Arrows co-manager Ralf received his marching orders after a verbal altercation with assistant referee Robin Dungworth. Referee Mr Ruddock produced a red card to send Ralph to the stand.

Two minutes later, Tinkler notched his second, carrying the ball from midfield before shooting home for the Tigers’ seventh of the afternoon.

Seven became eight after 65 minutes when Tinkler became the second Tiger to record a hat trick, firing home from 20 yards out after a partially cleared corner.

A Harrowby attack 10 minutes from time saw Chavundura drive towards the Holbeach penalty area before being dispossessed, the ball falling to Brown whose shot was blocked by a defender. Uduovie brought a comfortable save from Drury after 83 minutes.

Two minutes later, Holbeach completed their nine-goal haul when substitute Zak Munton got in on the scoring act.

There was still time for Bennett to make a fine save from Clitheroe and prevent double figures.

Another defeat for an Arrows side low on confidence and in desperate need of points with 14 league games left to rescue their season.

Harrowby United: Bennett, Hickey, Stafford, Currall (c), Whyley, Floyd (Parker 60), Godfrey, Goodwin (Brown 60), Browne, Matongo (Uduovie 45), Chavundura.