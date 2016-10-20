Harrowby United suffer seventh straight defeat

United Counties League

Premier Division

Harrowby United 3

Leicester Nirvana 7

Harrowby United registered their seventh straight defeat at a rain-soaked Environcom Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Arrows went behind from the penalty spot with less than 10 minutes played, and Sam Weatherstone’s own goal doubled the visitors’ lead on the quarter hour mark.

Bobby Lee pulled a goal back for Harrowby 10 minutes later, but that was quickly cancelled out after Nirvana converted a low cross following a break down the right flank.

But the Arrows replied soon after with Sam Robinson notching his first goal for the club on 28 minutes for 3-2. Harrowby could have levelled before half time but were denied by the Leicester goalkeeper.

United conceded a fourth time from a goalmouth scramble, and twice more from Nirvana breakaways.

Ben Brown’s deflected shot closed the gap to 6-3, but the Leicester side were not done and scored a seventh with a good finish.

Harrowby United 1

Rothwell Corinthians 3

Harrowby United were left to rue missed first half opportunities as the visitors took theirs after the half time break.

The Arrows kept a clean sheet until the third minute of added time in the first half when they conceded a penalty.

Harrowby equalised through Lloyd Hanratty after the break, his first goal for the club.

But Rothwell regained the lead from a poorly defended free kick, before sealing United’s fate with a third goal to seal victory.