Harrowby United young guns shot down by Harborough’s magnificent seven

United Counties League

Premier Division

Harborough Town 7

Harrowby United 0

Harrowby United travelled to Market Harborough on a pleasant afternoon, deprived of key players through injury, suspension and the usual cry-offs.

Fielding a very young side, they gave it their best shot but ended up on the end of a heavy defeat.

The Arrows kept the scores level until the 21st minute when a corner from the left deceived the Arrows keeper and fell kindly to ‘The Bees’ skipper Ben Williams, who poked the ball home from a couple of yards out.

Williams made the most of his aerial prowess with a distinct lack of height in the Harrowby defence, and headed a second in the 28th minute from a cross by Barnes Gladman.

Three minutes later, another header made it three and a hat trick for Williams as he was was afforded a free header from a corner. On 33 minutes, Callam Traynor should have made it four but his header from a free kick went wide.

The second half was only underway for a minute when Harborough got their fourth. That man Williams was again up in the penalty area and on the end of a cross from the right which he headed down and into the bottom right corner of the net.

Just after the hour mark, a rare break down the right from the Arrows was taken forward by Scott Floyd but his low shot failed to trouble the keeper, drifting wide of the goal.

Harborough notched a fifth goal after 65 minutes when a long throw into the Harrowby box was flicked on by Williams and fired home from six yards out by the Bees top scorer, Gladman.

The sixth goal arrived in the 71st minute when an unchallenged run from midfield by Callum Milne ended when he played the ball through to Gladman, who scuffed a weak shot across the goal on to the far post, where the ball fell nicely for Joel Konteh to smash home from close range.

Gladman almost added a seventh on 77 minutes, with his header rattling the frame of the goal and bouncing to safety.

Harborough did add a seventh two minutes from time when a low, tame shot from Usher somehow squirmed from the hands of the Harrowby keeper and trickled into the net.

Another tough afternoon for the young Arrows team, not helped by late pull-outs and player unavailability; and not the performance the lads would have hoped for in front of a film crew recording for a documentary on grassroots football.