No points despite Harrowby United’s improved performance

United Counties League

Premier Division

Harrowby United 0

Peterborough Northern Star 3

Harrowby United started the afternoon looking for a massive improvement on the previous week’s embarrassing defeat and, after a goalless first 45 minutes, could be pleased with a more competitive and spirited display.

The second period did not go as well for the home side and Peterborough Northern Star ran out comfortable winners in the end.

Both teams struggled to find any early goal threat before the Arrows injury jinx struck again as with 20 minutes on the clock, debutant Conor Sprake was forced to leave the field with a leg injury, replaced by Ben Browne.

Another Arrow making his debut, Luke Burrell, went near after 22 minutes with a low shot that went just wide.

Chances remained at a premium but Star went close as the half time whistle approached when a good ball into the penalty area caused problems, and Arrows returning goalkeeper Joe Christopher had to be alert to clear the ball under pressure from Jake Mason.

The visitors upped their tempo in the second half, introducing a second striker in Jezz Goldson-Williams which seemed to force Harrowby to defend deeper, allowing them more room in midfield.

The opening goal came in the 59th minute when a Star corner into the box was headed clear only to be driven back into the area. The ball eluded a host of players on its way through to Matt Barber who turned the it into the net from close range.

Star continued to force the pace with Harrowby only managing an occasional counter attack.

Harrowby held firm defensively until the 83rd minute when centre back Anderson Uduovie was adjudged to have fouled Goldson-Williams just inside the penalty area. Referee Mr Basker pointed to the spot and Jake Sansby stepped up to confidently to slot the penalty kick past a helpless Christopher to double Star’s advantage.

Harrowby were punished again three minutes into stoppage time when a long ball into the box from the right made its way to Mason at the far post who made no mistake, condemning the Arrows to another defeat.

A marked improvement for Harrowby but once again a lack of firepower was evident. The Arrows are the lowest scorers in the league, and going behind always meant an uphill task.

United’s mid-table opposition took a comfortable three points back down the A1 as the result left Harrowby only one more defeat away from a certain bottom two finish with five games left to play.

Harrowby United: Christopher, Farmer, Sprake (Browne 20), Currall (c), Uduvoie, Floyd, Jaques, Bolland, McCartney, Clarke (Chavundura 79), Burrell (Godfrey 85).