Solid three-goal performance rewards Harrowby United with three points

United Counties League

Division One

Harrowby United 3

Lutterworth Athletic 0

Harrowby United produced a solid three-goal first half performance which secured the three points on offer at a bright but fresh afternoon at Dickens Road.

The Arrows got off to a good start and having put the visitors on the back foot from the off, took the lead in the fifth minute.

Jawanza Grant, returning to the club having played a few games as a youngster in 2014, made a nuisance of himself chasing down a through-ball, which caused hesitation in the Athletic defence. He charged the ball down and picking it up again as it fell loose, got off a shot which was turned behind by keeper Alex Payne. From the resulting corner, Grant got up above his marker Harvey Morgan and headed into the net.

As the Arrows pushed for a second goal, they were aggrieved to be turned down when appealing for a penalty kick in the 18th minute. Jurelle Phillip used his pace to get on to a long ball forward and was blatantly pushed in the back, but Rrferee Mr Dodds did not want to know.

It was a different story three minutes later when another through-ball in behind the Athletic defence was latched on to by Arrows midfielder Chris Spencer who was bundled down as he drove into the box. This time Mr Dodds immediately pointed to the spot. Spencer picked himself up and slotted home the penalty, giving Payne no chance.

Harrowby continued to create chances and in the 26th minute a Jack Gurney free kick into the box was headed down by Grant and Jack Havron fired off a snap shot as the ball dropped which cleared the cross bar.

A minute later, Gurney tried his luck with a shot from just outside the box which was deflected behind for a corner.

Lutterworth came more into the game but were restricted to the odd long range effort which failed to trouble Arrows custodian Sam Andrew, as the Harrowby back line kept them at arms length.

Harrowby got an all important third goal a minute before the break. A free kick into the box was partially cleared but kept alive out left by Arrows debutant Elie Akobeto. The new man’s cross was flicked on at the near post by Jack Whyley, getting to the ball just in front of keeper Payne, and as the ball flashed across goal, it was nodded home at the far post by an alert Grant.

The second half brought no goals for either side as the two teams cancelled themselves out and defences came out on top. Lutterworth enjoyed good possession but Andrew was able to enjoy a comfortable afternoon and a clean sheet as his defence again thwarted all Lutterwoth’s good approach play, allowing them no joy in the final third of the pitch.

Harrowby United: Andrew, Bilson, Phill, Havron, Whyley, Briers (c), Hogg, Gurney (Currall 88), Spencer, Grant (Jaiyeola 72), Akobeto (Smith 78).