YOUTH FOOTBALL: Barrowby U18 triumph in season opener

Nottingham U18 League

Division Two

Barrowby 3

Lowdham Colts 1

A large crowd assembled at a blustery Lowfields for the first game of the season for both teams.

With the wind behind them, the visitors took advantage in the first half as best they could and penned Barrowby back in their own half for long periods of time.

Barrowby intelligently kept the ball on the floor and tried to play their way out of trouble and were unlucky not to capitalise on a couple of occasions, but for some excellent goal keeping from the Lowdham shot stopper.

With honours even at half time, the home side were keen to take to the field in the second half and press the visitors from the start.

A series of corners, shots and fine saves suggested a Barrowby breakthrough was not far away and indeed from a superb curving Cann corner, Smith was able to crash home a header into the back of the net.

Not long after, Lowdham broke with speed and Dalton forced an equaliser which made for an interesting final 20 minutes.

Ludew had been breaking down the left hand side of the pitch all game and after one mazy run he was upended in the penalty area, with Dudley converting the opportunity to give the home side a deserved lead.

A third goal was secured by Ludew after he received the ball on the edge of the area, swivelled and drove the ball into the bottom right hand corner.