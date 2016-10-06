Nottingham Forest director becomes advisor to the Gingerbreads

Nottingham Forest director David Dunne has agreed to become a club advisor of his hometown club, Grantham Town.

David was appointed as a director of the City Ground club in July 2015, but his first love of football came from watching the Gingerbreads at London Road.

Recounting his first game watching Grantham, David recounted his first game watching Grantham: “Grantham beat Belper Town 4-2 during the 1963/64 season in front of 2,500 odd; a town this size should be able to support its football club in great numbers.

“Growing up watching Town with my brother, my heroes were Jimmy Raynor and later Terry Bly’s side of Norris and Nixon.

“I hope the club can bring back the good times and hope a renewed link between Nottingham Forest and Grantham will see that happen. In pre-season, we saw over 900 people through the turnstiles for our friendly; I hope, with my guidance, crowds like that will become a more regular feature at the stadium.”

David has already begun on putting a strategy together to help enable the board take the club forward.

Having been to a number of games already this season, he was impressed with the young squad and management: “Grantham have a great young side and more people in the town need to know about it. With all that is good happening at the club at the minute, I hope my experience of the day-to-day involvement at a professional club can only help Grantham Town.”

David was a professional footballer with Aston Villa and Fulham, and later on in America, before setting up his own business, Manor Project Management.