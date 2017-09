Nottingham Forest Supporters Club (Grantham branch):

Forest are away to Aston Villa on Saturday, kick-off 5.30pm, and at home on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm.

Bookings are being taken for away games at Derby County on Sunday, October 15, kick-off 1.15pm, Hull City on Saturday, October 28, kick-off 5.30pm, and Reading on Tuesday, October 31, kick-off 7.45pm.