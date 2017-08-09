Nottingham Forest fans travel to The Bees and The Tykes

Search

An open training day will be held for Sleaford Town Junior FC on Saturday, October 22
Nottingham Forest Supporters Club (Grantham branch):

Forest are away to Brentford on Saturday, kick-off 3pm, and away at Barnsley on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm.

Bookings are being taken for away games at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, September 9, kick-off 5.30pm, Sunderland on Tuesday, September 12, kick-off 7.45pm, and Aston Villa on Saturday, September 23, kick-off 5.30pm.

For details, contact Bob Taylor on 01476 550242.