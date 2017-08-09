Nottingham Forest fans travel to The Bees and The Tykes

Have your say

Nottingham Forest Supporters Club (Grantham branch):

Forest are away to Brentford on Saturday, kick-off 3pm, and away at Barnsley on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm.

Bookings are being taken for away games at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, September 9, kick-off 5.30pm, Sunderland on Tuesday, September 12, kick-off 7.45pm, and Aston Villa on Saturday, September 23, kick-off 5.30pm.

For details, contact Bob Taylor on 01476 550242.