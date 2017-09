Nottingham Forest Supporters Club (Grantham branch):

Forest are at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, kick-off 3pm, and away to Chelsea (League Cup) on Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm.

Bookings are being taken for away games at Aston Villa on Saturday, September 23, kick-off 5.30pm, and Derby County on Sunday, October 15, kick-off 1.15pm.

For details, contact Trevor Hall on 07851 734481.