Queen victorious in cup named after young Freya

The Royal Queen booked their place in the semi-finals of the Freya Birch Cup following a 3-2 victory at Grantham Sunday League highfliers Rippingale and Folkingham.

The home side have been in impressive form this season, remaining unbeaten in the league, whilst the Queen’s form has been patchy to say the least.

The game held extra significance for The Queen as it was in the cup competition named in honour of manager Gavin Birch’s daughter Freya, who was diagnosed with nystagmus, a condition which can cause reduced or limited vision.

The Queen will continue to raise funds for The Nystagmus Network through the season.

Despite the horrid conditions, the quality of football from both sides was high early on with both teams looking to play good passing football.

It was The Queen who dominated early on and Grantham Town youngster Liam Smith caused the Rippingale defence all sorts of problems and was unlucky not to open the scoring.

Smith should have been awarded at least one penalty after being brought down in the penalty box on two occasions.

The Queen’s midfield trio of Darren Wilke, Daniel Pattison and Luke Peberdy were imposing their physicality on the game with manager Birch, somewhat controversially, opting to leave stalwarts Martin Elkington and Adam Cairns on the bench.

Rippingale opened the scoring after a deflected cross landed kindly for the striker to finish.

Daniel Pattison, awarded the man of the match award for the second week in succession, was the driving force behind wave after wave of Royal attacks after the break as Rippingale struggled to contain his bursting runs from midfield.

It was Luke Peberdy who brought The Royals level, curling home an unstoppable 30-yard free kick that the Rippingale keeper got nowhere near.

Shortly after Peberdy grabbed his second to put the Royal Queen on their way to victory.

Good work and tireless running from Martin McClean created space for Brandon Lee to run onto a through ball, smash home the third and send The Queen into the semis.

Rippingale grabbed a late consolation two minutes from the end after a defensive mishap in The Queen backline.

The Royal Queen is hosting a quiz night in aid of the Nystagmus Network on Friday, December 2, beginning at 7pm.

Arion Grantham and District

Sunday League

Results from November 20:

The Benny O’Meara KO Cup: Nobody Inn Athletic FC 5 Helpringham Rovers FC 1, FC Osbournby Rangers 4 FC Genes 5, Witham Wanderers FC 5 The Green Man FC 7, Colsterworth United FC v AFC Earlsfield - postponed (waterlogged pitch).

The Freya Birch Supplementary Cup: AFC Holdingham 1 Totemic FC 7, Rippingale & Folkingham FC 2 The Royal Queen FC 3, Ancaster & Caythorpe FC 5 AFC Colsterworth 5 (Ancaster won 6-5 on pens), Nobody Inn Athletic Res FC 6 Pointon Sunday FC 0.

Fixtures for November 27:

Lincs Sunday Cup: FC Genes v Cromwell FC (TBC).

The Benny O’Meara Sunday Cup: Colsterworth United FC v AFC Earlsfield (Steve Beswick).

Arion Premier Division: The Royal Queen FC v Helpringham Rovers FC (Les West), Nobody Inn Athletic FC v The Green Man FC (Mick Massingham), Witham Wanderers FC v FC Osbournby Rangers (Lee Turner).

The Arion Division One: Ingoldsby Old Boys FC v Totemic FC (Dom Modd), Holdingham AFC v Ancaster & Caythorpe FC (Andrew Parker), Pointon Sunday FC v AFC Colsterworth (Jason Ulyatt).