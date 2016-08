Granthan Town face their second away trip of the week tonight.

Hosts Rushall Olympic were beaten 2-1 at home against last season’s play-off semi-finalists Workington on the opening day of the season.

But Tuesday’s visit to Mickleover Sports saw them claim a 2-0 victory.

Hotshot Alex Reid has begun the season well, scoring all three of Rushall’s goals so far this campaign.

Kick off is at 7.45pm.