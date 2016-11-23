Shaw thing! Lee strikes twice as Grantham Town sink table topping Whitby... again

Lee Shaw struck a double to sink the Seasiders and complete a memorable week for Grantham Town last night...

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League

Whityby Town 0

Grantham Town 2

Lee Shaw’s double saw the Gingerbreads leave table topping Whitby Town with a vital away win on Tuesday.

It was Grantham Town’s first victory on the road since August’s 1-0 win at Warrington, and incidentally Whitby’s first defeat at the Turnbull Ground this campaign.

But after nine away matches without a three-points haul, that Gingerbreads hoodoo was finally put to bed.

Keen statisticians may also be keen to know that the midweek success was Grantham’s third victory over the Seasiders in 2016, with Grantham keeping a clean sheet in each of those games.

It was a mistake by the hosts which gifted Shaw his 26th-minute opener.

But the player also deserves credit for his persistance as he closed down Whitby keeper Shane Bland, his rushed clearance striking the Grantham man and rebounding into the net.

Victory was secured in the 74th minute as Shaw broke free and he was able to fire home his second of the night.

Gingerbreads boss Adam Stevens named an unchanged side following Saturday’s victory against Frickley.

Grantham could even have scored more on the night, Rhys Lewis rattling the crossbar and Stefan Galinski seeing a header well saved in the early exchanges.

As the game prohgressed Shaw fizzed an effort wide, Lewis saw an effort saved and Ellis Storey headed Danny Meadows’ delivery over.

In stoppage time substitute Jeremiah Dasaolu fired an effort wide.

But Whitby aren’t top by mistake and created chances of their own.

Kieran Preston, forced to fingertip a free kick over his goal frame, was the pick of the hosts’ chances.

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League

Grantham Town 3

Frickley 0

Goals from Lee Shaw, Luke Shaw and Felipe Barcelos saw Grantham Town breeze past Frickley at The Meres on Saturday.

New signing Jeremiah Dasaolu and new loanee Andy Wright were named on the bench.

It took just seven minutes for the Gingerbreads to show their intentions, Lee Shaw beating his man in the box and coolly slotting home.

With in-form Grantham looking dangerous Danny Meadows’ cross saw Harry Clifton’s header pushed away from danger, Luther Wildin’s header cleared off the line from the resultant corner.

That lead was doubled on 33 minutes when Luke Shaw collected the ball on the left hand side, jinked his way into the box and fired his effort into the net.

Frickley’s afternoon went from bad to worse as they were down to 10 men when skipper Luke Hinsley saw red for a heavy challenge seven minutes before the break.

After the interval Town looked to make their man advantage pay off, but chnaces were at a premium.

The third goal did arrive when Gingerbreads keeper Kieran Preston collected a free kick and set Felipe Barcelos.

The striker was able to take control and flick the ball out wide to Lee Shaw.

His effort looked to be goalbound, but Barcelos made sure with the final touch.

The last chance of the match of fell to Danny Meadows,played through by Harry Clifton, but his shot looped over the crossbar.