Grantham Sunday League
Results from October 9:
Arion Premier Division: Nobody Inn Athletic FC 4 FC Osbournby Rangers 1, The Green Man FC 7 Helpringham Rovers FC 2.
Arion Division One: Nobody Inn Athletic Res FC 8 Ingoldsby Old Boys FC 2, Holdingham AFC 2 Pointon Sunday FC 2, Colsterworth United FC 0 Totemic FC 1, Ancaster & Caythorpe FC 0 AFC Earlsfield 7, Rippingale & Folkingham FC 7 AFC Colsterworth1 .
Fixtures for October 16:
Arion Premier Division: FC Osbournby Rangers v The Green Man FC (Trevor Hewson), Helpringham Rovers FC v FC Genes (Tony Sharrock), The Royal Queen FC v Witham Wanderers FC (Kevin Swinbourne).
Arion Division One: Ingoldsby Old Boys FC v Holdingham AFC (Andrew Parker), Nobody Inn Athletic Res FC v Totemic FC (Dom Modd), Pointon Sunday FC v Ancaster & Caythorpe FC (TBC), Colsterworth United FC v Rippingale & Folkingham FC (Les West), AFC Earlsfield v AFC Colsterworth (Robin Dungworth).