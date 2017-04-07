Support league cup heroes Grantham Town tomorrow as they look to continue bid for play-off spot

Grantham Town go into their final home game of the season tomorrow knowing a win is a must if they are to stay in the close race for a play-off place.

Having won through to the final of the Integro League Cup on Tuesday night, the Gingerbreads – only beaten once in the last 26 matches – will be hoping to claim all three points against a resilient Rushall Olympic outfit.

All at the club were delighted to have reached their first league cup final since the 1980s and now look forward to the final against either Buxton or Bamber Bridge (decided last night) on April 19.

Club chairman Roger Booth could not conceal his delight after the game: “This team are a credit to the club and the town and deserve all the plaudits they get for continuing such a good run of form. I hope that many from the town attend the final to share what should be a great occasion.”

Following tomorrow’s Rushall game, the Gingerbreads then face a run-in to season end which will involve a series of away fixtures at Coalville, Corby and Buxton – and, finally, probable league champions Blyth Spartans. So, if they do do achieve a play-off berth, they will do so the hard way.

Town manager Adam Stevens, however, is undaunted by the prospect of such a tough fixture list as the Gingerbreads have the best away form in the league over the last 10 games.

Stevens said: “I keep saying we fear no-one. I am not being arrogant, it is just that we have a way of playing that is suited to away games and we always take a good and loud travelling support; so, very often it’s like playing at home.”

Stevens was again full of praise for his young team: “We have had to shuffle the team a few times lately due to injury but, although we operate a very small squad, the lads are very adaptable and can slot in.

“For example, Sam Purcicoe has dropped back into the team effortlessly, and Danny Meadows showed what a player he is with a great performance at left back on Tuesday night.”

So, Grantham hope to finish their home fixtures on a high tomorrow and look toward a good turnout from the local community.

For Roger Booth the message is clear: “Come along, join in and help us celebrate what has been a memorable season for our football club.”

The club is again offering a family ticket offer for tomorrow’s final home game at The Meres. This allows entry for two adults and two children for just £15 (saving £11). To redeem the offer, simply visit the ticket office in the stadium foyer to buy the discounted family ticket.