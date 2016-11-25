Two join Gingerbreads as they hit purple patch

In-form Grantham Town will be gunning for their fourth-straight win tomorrow.

Second-bottom Skelmersdale United will be the vistors to the Meres, and they won’t be looking forward to facing a Gingerbreads side which has hit a purple patch.

Adam Stevens’ side have netted eight times in their past three victories.

Last Tuesday’s 3-2 cup win against Gresley has been backed up by back-to-back Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division victories - the weekend’s 3-0 drubbing of Frickley and the highly-impressive 2-0 midweek win at league leaders Whitby, incidentally the Seasiders’ first home defeat of the campaign.

Grantham’s results coincide with the scoring form of Lee Shaw, who has netted five times in the past three encounters.

However, the Gingerbreads have also added to their ranks over the past seven days.

Lincoln City midfielder Andy Wright and pacy attacker Jeremiah Dasaolu have both arrived at the Meres while Harry Clifton has extended his stay from Grimsby Town for a further month.

Wright has had spells with Lincoln United, Sleaford Town and Stamford previously and has arrived on a month’s stay.

Wright was awarded his first professional contract last season season, following an impressive season at youth level in which he scored 25 goals from open play for the Red IMps.

Dasaolu, 20, has joined from Loughborough University. He has netted five times so far this season for the Midland Football League side, including two goals in the FA Cup.

However, striker Danny Durkin has left Town to join Loughborough Dynamo.

The forward has struggled for regular first team football this term after joining from Harrowby United in the summer.

He has had a loan spell at Spalding United but, while living in Loughborough, he believes joining a more local team and linking up with former Grantham manager Wayne Hallcro seems the obvious choice.