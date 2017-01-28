Victory stretches Grantham Town’s unbeaten run to 13 games

Grantham Town put in a classy performance to defeat mid-table Ashton United at home in the Northern Premier League Premier Division on Saturday.

The Gingerbreads dominated from the first whistle till the last, with the 2-1 scoreline unreflective of their superiority all over the pitch.

Town went in front in the 22nd minute through Brazilian striker Felipe Barcelos who found himself ideally placed to round a defender and fire high and hard past flailing United keeper Luke Pilling and into the back of the net.

Despite Grantham keeping the visitors under the cosh for the majority of the first half, Ashton went into half time with honours even after Jack Dyche threaded his way through the Gingerbreads defence on the half hour mark and somehow curled in a left footed shot, with Town goalie Kieran Preston unsighted.

Town went on the attack again at the start of the second half and regained the lead on 54 minutes when Lee Shaw added to his season’s impressive goal tally.

The Grantham number 10 ran on to an improbable Rhys Lewis long ball and streaked away from an Ashton defender before slotting past the onrushing Pilling.

The Gingerbreads had further chances aplenty and snuffed out any advances by the visitors, taking another welcome three points as they extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

Town now sit eighth in the league, one point off a play-off berth.

Grantham Town: Preston, Wildin, Storey, Hollingsworty, Galinski (c), Meadows, Clifton, Lewis, Barcelos (Dasaolu 80), Lee Shaw, Luke Shaw (Burrowsm 87). Subs not used: Purcicoe, Koopowitz, Curtis.