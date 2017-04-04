Young players invited to tour Grantham Town facilities before tonight’s league cup semi-final

Grantham Town is inviting any under-16 players and parents to their League Cup semi-final tonight, (Tuesday) to tour the facilities at The Meres.

As part of their enrolment campaign for the 2017/18 season, the club is offering interested parties a tour of the Academy faculties prior to the cup tie with Clitheroe.

Club facilities include:

+ 3G Astro-turf facility for training and some Academy matches

+ Stadium for some Academy matches

+ Grass pitches

+ Two indoor Futsal pitches

+ Athletics facility for sprint training and endurance.

+ Purpose-built classrooms

+ Large Academy common room and analysis centre

+ Spin room

+ Fitness studio

+ Gym and swimming pool membership also available with our partners 1-Life.

In addition to the tour, players and parents will receive a complimentary pass to watch the Clitheroe game, with the Gingerbreads just 90 minutes away from the League Cup final.

If you would like to attend then you can either email alex.watson@gtacademy.co.uk or call 07515 442458.