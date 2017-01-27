YOUTH FOOTBALL: Barrowby Blades fly the flag at Meadow Lane

Barrowby Blades under-9s were invited to Meadow Lane for the afternoon when Notts County played Leyton Orient.

The Blades were flag bearers for the home team before the kick-off and at half time they got to play five-a-side game between themselves in front of all 4,287 supporters in the ground.

It was a fantastic experience for all the boys involved, and Blades coaches Andy Vangasse and Louis Maier would like to say a special thank you to Mark Gallagher for all his hard work and effort in organising this special day out for the team, and also all the staff at Notts County for looking after the boys on their visit to Meadow Lane.

Andy said: “Well done to all boys for their conduct, representing Barrowby Football Club.”