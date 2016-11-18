YOUTH FOOTBALL: Barrowby Gladiators extende unbeaten run

Grantham Youth League

Under-13

Ancaster Gladiators 2

Barrowby Gladiators 3

Both teams and their supporters observed an impeccable minute’s silence prior to the game on Remembrance Sunday, and from kick-off Barrowby looked full of confidence, playing their normal fluid, passing style.

However, a strong Ancaster side shocked the league leaders, taking the lead after three minutes following a mix-up in the away side’s defence, allowing the striker to tap in.

Barrowby had to then push for the all important equaliser, but the home side proved very strong in defence and enjoyed some excellent goalkeeping; they were also very adept at counter attacking and went close to extending their lead.

It took some intelligent play from Bramley to pull the ball back to Kettle who finally levelled the scores, but the joy was short lived when Ancaster once again pulled ahead.

A competitive game was really living up to expectations as once again Barrowby had to push for the equaliser. Finally a shot from Kettle was parried by the goalkeeper into the path of Lee who calmly slotted home.

Time was running out as Barrowby went looking for a winner. Once more, Wade and Kettle linked up well in the Ancaster half, with Kettle driving home the winner as Barrowby maintained their unbeaten run.