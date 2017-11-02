YOUTH FOOTBALL: Isaac Newton boys will play in front of crowd at Lincoln City FC

Pupils and staff from Isaac Newton Primary School are celebrating after winning a football tournament in Lincoln.

The Year 6 football team travelled to Sincil Bank, home of Lincoln City FC, to compete in a countywide six-a-side competition to decide the quarter-finalists.

They played with determination and commitment, winning their league, which resulted in the opportunity to play on the pitch at Lincoln City FC during half time at The Imps’ upcoming fixture against Port Vale on November 25.

The children were competing for the first time in their brand new kit, which they were awarded by the Premier League Primary Stars.

Isaac Newton sports instructor Laura Jones said: “The boys were a real credit to the school throughout the day. The standard of play was exceptionally high and we were so proud of them.

“Their skill and awareness of the game really showed and after a nail-biting last fixture, they were awarded overall winners of their league. They now can’t wait to have the opportunity to play on the pitch at Lincoln City FC.”