YOUTH FOOTBALL: Time spent with Gingerbreads is a Christmas treat for Barrowby Falcons

Barrowby Falcons under-8s spent an afternoon being hosted by Grantham Town FC as their Christmas treat on Saturday.

The visit was supported by Grantham Town’s midfielder Rhys Lewis and was eagerly awaited by the young players. The Falcons enjoyed a tour of the Grantham Towns facilities and then met the Gingerbreads who were preparing for their home clash against Hednesford Town.

Grantham Town FC and the first team made the Falcons feel really welcome by signing their programmes and chatting with them about football.

At half time, it was the Falcons’ turn to take to the pitch for 10 minutes of football in front of the crowd, before the Gingerbreads took over and went on to a convincing 4-1 victory over Hednesford in a thrilling match.

Falcons manager Adrian Brown said: “We are a new team this season and the lads are really enjoying learning the game with their new team-mates.

“I know that all the time they are enjoying the training sessions at Barrowby football club they are learning and as individuals their confidence is growing, and visits like this will be remembered by the young players who look up to the Gingerbreads as their local role models.”