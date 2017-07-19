GLIDING: Learn more about Buckminster Gliding Club next week

Buckminster Gliding Club is taking part in the Glide Britain project at Saltby Airfield on Monday.

The project aims to raise the general awareness and understanding of gliding among the public at large.

Glide Britain is supported financially by the British Gliding Association with 13 clubs also making a contribution in terms of both cash and time.

Gliding is an amazing, exciting, spectacular sport but has an ageing population.

Buckminster Gliding Club vice-chairman and secretary James Walker said: “Unfortunately over the years, our sport has seen a declining and ageing membership, and we fear that in future years, unless something is done to combat this, the trend of decline can only continue.”

Glide Britain aims to reverse this decline, and put gliding back on the map.

James added: “One of the key issues we’ve identified, is that people just don’t know about gliding, what it is, what we do or where you can do it – and how cheap it is.”

The Glide Britain project will see several pilots take a small two seat glider and fly it around the country, from gliding club to gliding club, using just the power of the wind and rising currents of air and fly a distance of more than 1,000km over the course of a couple of weeks. At each stop, various clubs will show off their club, introducing what they each have to offer.

As part of the project on Monday, Buckminster Gliding Club will be showing their new Polish-built state-of-the art Perkoz glider, performing advanced aerobatics displays and hoping to capture some images and video.

They will also have their fleet of vintage gliders, some more than 70 years old, including the rare LF-107 Lunak, a 1950s Czech-built aerobatic glider that can still performs all the manoeuvres to this day. There are only two of these aircraft still flying in the UK, and only seven worldwide.

To find out more about Buckminster Gliding Club, visit www.buckminstergc.co.uk