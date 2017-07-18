Grantham primary school enjoys best ever year

Isaac Newton Primary School enjoyed a most successful year in its sporting endeavours.

In fact, it was their best ever and they won a total of six trophies in various schools competitions.

They reached the county finals of the hockey tournament and won the Year 4 cricket. The triumphed in the netball tournament and were runners-up in the league.

Isaac Newton were victorious at Year 2 gymnastics and won the football B League.

They received the Fair Play award at tennis and for the third year running the Sainsbury’s School Sports gold award.