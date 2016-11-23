Jessica rides to fourth girl spot on the tough Bardney course

Witham Wheelers were in action in the latest round of the Lincs League, held at Bardney.

The event took place near the site of the old Abbey and was promoted by VC Lincoln.

It is an open site which always seems to have a cold wind blowing across it, and with heavy rain forecast for the morning, the numbers of riders were down on previous weeks.

Luckily, the heavy rain had not materialised and the course was not too muddy.

A total of 33 riders took to the line in the under 12s, which was won by Jake Kennedy of VC Lincoln in 13 mins 40 secs.

Jessica East was again the leading club rider in 12th overall (fourth girl).

Amy Kolbert was fifth girl and 15th overall, with younger sister Isla 25th (seventh girl).

Brother Max was 32nd overall, sticking to his task really well on what is a bumpy course, making it really hard going on a small-wheeled bike.

In the under 12 girls’ league standings, Jessica and Amy are currently tied on 187 points in sixth overall with Isla 11th on 168 points.

Max is 14th overall in the under 12 boys’ league.

There were 55 riders in the veteran event, with Llewey Byrne again the leading club rider in 12th position, completing five laps in 50 mins 31 secs, six minutes behind the winner Martin Kennedy (Ellmore Factory Racing).

Llewey missed out on a top-10 position after a puncture on the fourth lap cost him over a minute as he ran back to the pits to pick up a spare bike.

Dave Miller finished 49th overall (third veteran 60), completing four laps in 50 mins 29 secs.

In the veteran 40+ League overall, Llewey is currently eighth, Sean East 20th and Graham McAndrew 31st.

In the 50+ section, Paul Conneely is 15th, Dave Moulds 18th and Simon Cocker 23rd.

Dave Miller is leading the veteran 60+ group with 239 points.

Sunday’s venue is Winterton Showground in the north of the county.