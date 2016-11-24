A festive feeling over at Sudbrook Moor

SUDBROOK MOOR

Members from all of the Sudbrook Moor Golf Club sections were invited to celebrate the traditional Festive Team Am-Am Stableford on Saturday.

A beautiful and energising sunny morning blessed the early shotgun start which welcomed the beginning of the event.

It was a runaway performance for the winning team, led by Andrew Green and including Dave Sweeting, Mark Dewhurst and Claire Breathwick, carding 101 stableford points, 29 under par.

With two scores to count on each hole, most decidedly the man of the morning was Andrew Green, contributing 32 points of the points on 10 of the holes, a star performance.

There was team momentum for second-placed 4 Ball, captained by Phil Hall, with a drawn team of Orlando Pabunan, Malcolm Edwards and Aiden Wood.

Dan Reidy brought home an impressive front nine team scorecard with teammates Bob Watson, Dave Harrold and Joseph Ablewhite securing third.

In fourth were Simon Green, Barry Pogson, Alan Cuthbertson and Zoe Martin, with Keith Maclachlan, Mark Phizacklea, Barry Rohland and Colin Henfrey fifth.

In sixth were Nigel Corby, Ronie Alipio, Steve Davis and Steve Martin while seventh went to Darren Nicholson, Michael Coupland, Paul Brough and Sue Watson.

Martin Greene, Andy Newman, Kev Turner and Chris Wilmot came eighth.

There were festive prizes for everyone.

The Weekday Ladies have played in much more wintery conditions over recent Tuesdays, with 18 hole stableford rounds won by Shirley Gardiner (40 points) and Amanda Roberts (36 points).

Jenny Hilton and Sue Chambers recorded best returns from the nine-hole stableford option.

Diane Leslie held the runners-up spot from Sue Hutton, Carole Chillcott and Joan Alton.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Stoke Rochford Seniors’ Winter Warmer competition was played in teams of three, competing on randomly drawn away courses.

Winners with a best two-from-three score of 84 points were Cliff Mills, Mike Palmer and Chris Woof playing Chesterfield GC.

In second, playing Helsby GC in Cheshire, were Greg Ewart, Barry Mitchell and Barry Gaunt, scoring 81 points.

In third, playing Lanhydrock GC, Cornwall, with 78 points were David Hamilton, Brian Keightley and Barry Griffin.

Sixty-four seniors have played, and after four weeks of this winter-long event, David Hamilton leads overall with 13 points.

Brian White has 12 while Greg Ewart and Phil White have 11.

BELTON WOODS

Belton Woods Ladies’ Golf

November is not normally a beautiful month on the golf course, and this year has been no exception for the ladies’ section.

The greenkeepers have done sterling work in clearing leaves from the courses, not helped by high winds and torrential rain.

This means the ladies have managed to play the November Medal and Stableford competitions, with some very good scores, despite the conditions.

Winner of the November Stableford, on the challenging Lakes course, was Elaine Lilley (Bronze) with 34 points.

Jackie Wilson won silver with 29.

The Monthly Medal, played on the Woods course, was won by Jackie Wilson (Silver) with a nett 70, giving her a handicap cut to 12 .

Pat Hall won the Bronze division with a nett 72, again resulting in a cut to 30.