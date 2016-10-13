A team forced to work hard for their victory

Grantham Tennis Club’s A and B teams faced one another in the opening round of the Lincs Seniors Winter League.

The B team put up a good fight with the first pair of Mike Roys and Mark Farmer winning against the A team’s second pair of Karel Meuwissen and Neil Robertson.

But overall the match went to form with the A team winning 6-2.

Dave Blanchard and Nigel Birch won their first match and were outplayed in their second match against Mike Roys and Mark Farmer, who were both quick into the nets and played some very positive tennis to give a respectable scoreline to the match.

Sleaford were the visiting team last Saturday.

They were playing Tom White and Mike Roys in the Autumn League.

Tom won his singles convincingly 6-1, 6-1 but Mike was beaten 7-5, 6-3.

This meant that Mike and Tom needed to win the doubles to win the match.

They cruised through the first set, winning it 6-0, but the second set was much closer and they only just won it 7-6.

Grantham Tennis Club’s Paul White and Steve Wallace travelled to Boston to play an Aegon match against the hosts’ first team.

The average age of the Grantham team was 35 years older than their opponents, but this proved an advantage with Paul and Steve winning their singles matches 6-1, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-2 respectively, before taking the doubles 6-1, 6-0.