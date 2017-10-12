AMERICAN FOOTBALL: Try the sport on one of Lincolnshire Bombers’ Rookie Open Days

Lincolnshire’s only American Football team, the Lincolnshire Bombers, have released dates for their 2017/18 Rookie Open Days.

For anyone who has ever watched American Football or wondered about playing the game – perhaps inspired by what they saw on TV or at the London international games – the Rookie Open Days are a perfect, relaxed and free way to test out their American Football skills.

Based in Lincoln, the Bombers have been around in their current form since 2005 and last year experienced their best-ever season, recording four successive victories for the first time ever, to finish the season 6-4 and almost qualify for the British play-offs.

Next year, Lincolnshire’s only team hopes to go one stage further with the help of an influx of new recruits to the sport.

The Rookie Open Days consist of a relaxed training environment in which players can join other new recruits, as well as the experienced players and coaches on hand, to try out the different skills and positions of the sport without needing any experience or equipment.

Lincolnshire Bombers head coach Michael ‘Tex’ Etheridge explained: “We will be demonstrating the skills involved in every position playing American Football, and will then run drills to show you what it is like to play the game.

“Our open days invite any sex and any age to support our youth division, with the youngest player that can take part at the age of 13.

“If you have any curiosity at all about American Football, even if you are simply a fan of the sport, come on down for one of the taster days. There is a spot for you. Come join the team and then you’ll come to realise you are joining a family.”

This year’s Rookie Open Days are being held on Sunday, October 29 (Greetwell Road Field, Lincoln LN24BD), Sunday, December 10 (Lincoln Christ Hospital School, Lincoln LN24PN), and Sunday, January 7 2018 (venue TBC).

More information can be found on the Lincolnshire Bombers website: www.lincolnshirebombers.co.uk or on the team’s Facebook page.