ANGLING: Bottesford association seeking new members

Bottesford and District Angling Association is seeking new members.

The Association would wholeheartedly welcome new members young and old.

B&DAA has the fishing rights and holds regular matches on some three miles of Grantham Canal, from the Rutland Arms at Woolsthorpe to Redmile, plus a stretch of the Upper Witham. Throughout the year, the club also runs matches at various lakes within a 20-mile radius.

The Association also offers the ability to participate 365 days of the year, a friendly club atmosphere, coaching, support, advice and support, friendly three-hour matches every Friday night through June and July, and matches usually every other Sunday throughout the year.

There is also the opportunity to enter into the community spirit by joining the club, helping on canal clearance days and serving on the committee. Girls and women compete equally with the boys and men.

Low annual fees see full membership priced at £22, senior citizens £11 and juniors £5.

The club currently has around 40 members, of which about 25 regularly attend the organised matches. B&DAA dearly wants to see the great sport of angling thrive within the district and fervently believes the canal must be retained as a scenic resource, full of aquatic life, to be enjoyed by every local resident and by generations to come.

Fancy having a go at fishing, want to take it up again or just want to be a social member helping with the canal environment? Then ring and have a chat with Association president Brian Cross on 01949 843164.

+ The sixth Grantham Canal Friday night sweepstake match was held last week, with the half-mile stretch being used.

Eleven club anglers participated and, despite the fishing being hard, all caught fish with the match being won by Neil Fisher.

Results: 1 Neil Fisher 2lb 2oz, 2 Paul Gilbert 2:00, 3 Alan Howe 1:15.

The seventh sweep takes place this evening (Friday). All anglers are to meet at the Dirty Duck towpath gate at 5.45pm.

The next club match will be held on Grantham Canal on Sunday.

For match entries, contact match secretary Bryan Baines on 01400 318345 or 07538 876131, or for membership information check out the Association website at www.bottesfordanddistrictanglingassociation.com