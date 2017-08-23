ANGLING: Bottesford match secretary wins on Grantham Canal

Bottesford and District Angling Association’s latest club match was held on Sunday, with the Woolsthorpe lock stretch of Grantham Canal being fished.

Eight anglers participated and the winner of the match was Bryan Baines.

Results: 1 Bryan Baines 8lb 14oz, 2 Dave Foster 4:10, 3 John Farrow 2:06.

The next club match is next Sunday (September 3) which is to be held at Duck Pond Fishery.

For match entries, contact match secretary Bryan Baines on 01400 318345 or 07538 876131.

Bottesford and District Angling Association is always seeking new members to join this small, friendly and active club. If you are a novice, pleasure or match angler, or are considering taking up a new hobby, check out the Association website at www.bottesfordanddistrictanglingassociation.com