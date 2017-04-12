ANGLING: Bottesford open match won by Brookway

The latest Bottesford and District Angling Association match, the Norman Chenoweth Open, was held on Grantham Canal on Sunday, and won by John Brookway.

Results: 1 John Brookway 9lb 10oz, 2 Mick Calcraft 3.15oz, 3 Ron Scales 3.07, 4 Pete Allwood 2.12.

The new Bottesford and District Angling Association website has now gone live online. For Association information, visit www.bottesfordanddistrictanglingassociation.com

The next club match is at Foston Lakes next Sunday, April 23. For entries, contact match secretary Bryan Baines on 01400 318345 or 07538 876131.