ANGLING: Calcraft wins Bottesford match at Sibthorpe

Bottesford and District Angling Association’s latest club match was at Portland Fishing Lakes, Sibthorpe, on Sunday.

Fourteen club anglers participated with Mick Calcraft winning the match and the Golden Peg. The results were first Mick Calcraft with 78lb 8oz, second John Harrison 78lb, and third Steve Fisher 55lb.

The next fixture is the Bottesford versus Collingham match next Sunday (November 5), to be held on the Upper River Witham, with the draw on the Long Bennington lay-by at 9am.

For match entries, contact match secretary Bryan Baines on 01400 318345 or 07538 876131.

Bottesford and District Angling Association are always seeking new members to join this small, friendly and active club. Whether you are a novice, pleasure, match angler or are considering taking up a new hobby, check out the Association website at www.bottesfordanddistrictanglingassociation.com