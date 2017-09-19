ANGLING: Harrison triumphs in Bottesford match at Foston

Bottesford and District Angling Association’s latest club match was held at Willow Lakes, Foston, on Sunday, with 13 members participating,

John Harrison won the match by the best part of 30lb.

Results: 1 John Harrison 88lb 8oz, 2 Steve Fisher 60.08, 3 John Brockway 42.00.

The next club match fixture is next Sunday (October 1). This rod only match will be held on Grantham Canal and the draw will be held at the Gap Inn at 9am. For match entries, contact match secretary Bryan Baines on 01400 318345 or 07538 876131.

Bottesford and District Angling Association is always seeking new members to join this small, friendly and active club. If you are a novice, pleasure, match angler or are considering taking up a new hobby, check out the Association website at www.bottesfordanddistrictanglingassociation.com