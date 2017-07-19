ANGLING: Howe wins penultimate Bottesford sweep

Bottesford and District Angling Association’s seventh Grantham Canal Friday night sweepstake match was held last week, with the Woolsthorpe Lock section stretch being used.

Nine club anglers participated and, despite the fishing being hard, all caught fish with the match being won by Alan Howe.

Results: 1 Alan Howe 6lb 9oz, 2 Rob Perkins 3:08, 3 John Brockway 3:02.

The final evening sweepstake will be held on Friday (July 21). All anglers are to meet at the Dirty Duck towpath gate at 5.45pm.

The latest club match was held on Sunday with the Woolsthorpe Lock section stretch again being utilised, with nine club anglers participating.

The fishing was difficult due to a very busy day on the towpath with people enjoying the good weather and the live entertainment at the Dirty Duck pub, including the Three Shires narrow boat moving through the upper section of the match length.

But all anglers caught fish and the match was won by association president Brian Cross.

Results: 1 Brian Cross 3:06, 2 John Brockway 3:04, 3 Bryan Baines 2:04.

The next club match will be held at Willow Lakes, Foston, next Sunday (July 30).

For entries, contact match secretary Bryan Baines on 01400 318345 or 07538 876131, or for membership information check out the Association website at www.bottesfordanddistrictanglingassociation.com