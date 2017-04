The latest Bottesford and District Angling Association match held at Willow Lakes in Foston on Sunday was won by Paul Kimberley.

Results: 1 Paul Kimberley 54lb 8oz, 2 John Harrison 41:08, 3 John Brookway 40:00.

The next club match is next Sunday (May 7) will be fished on Grantham Canal. For entries, contact match secretary Bryan Baines on 01400 318345 or 07538 876131, or check out the Association website at www.bottesfordanddistrictanglingassociation.com