ANGLING: Pattison wins Grantham AA seniors’ match

Grantham Angling Association’s latest senior citizens’ match was fished at Queen Elizabeth Park.
The match was won with a healthy catch by M. Pattison, weighing in at 44lb exactly.
Others: 2 D. Foster 30.04.00, 3 B. Cross 18.04.00, 4 B. Priestley 15.14.00.
Bottesford and District AA’s match at Duck Pond, North Scarle, was won by D. Scott.
Results: 1 D. Scott 71.08.00, 2 J. Harrison 60.00, 3 A. Howe 53.00.00, 4 K. Pacey 52.00.00.
The next match is at Willow Lakes (Ash), Foston, next Sunday (September 16), with a 9am draw at Foston.