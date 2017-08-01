ANGLING: Perkins wins final Bottesford sweep and the series

Have your say

The final Bottesford and District Angling Association Friday night sweepstake match was held last week, with the Woolsthorpe Lock stretch of Grantham Canal being used.

Nine club anglers participated and the match was won by Rob Perkins.

Results: 1 Rob Perkins 3lb 14oz, 2 John Brockway 3:06, 3 Dave Foster 2:09.

After eight matches and with each angler dropping their two worst scores, the sweepstake series was won by Rob Perkins.

The series results were: 1 Rob Perkins 10 points, 2 Alan Howe 13, 3 Mick Calcraft 20.

The latest club match was held at Willow Lakes, Foston, on Sunday and was won by John Harrison.

Results: 1 John Harrison 132:00, 2 Mick Calcraft 71:08, 3 Paul Kimberley 62:08.

The next club match is next Sunday (August 13) and will be the annual Bottesford versus Collingham match which will be held on Collingham’s Millennium Pond.

For match entries, contact match secretary Bryan Baines on 01400 318345 or 07538 876131 or for membership information check out the Association website at www.bottesfordanddistrictanglingassociation.com