ANGLING: Pounder wins on Grantham Canal

Bottesford and District Angling Association’s latest club match was held on the Woolsthorpe by Belvoir stretch of Grantham Canal on Sunday.

Due to the match being a rod only event and with expected poor weather conditions, only five anglers participated, with Nick Pounder emerging victorious.

Results: 1 Nick Pounder 1lb 15oz 0dr, 2= Dave Foster/John Farrow 1:07:00, 4 Mick Calcraft 1:02:08.

The next club match fixture is next Sunday (October 15), to be held at Portland Fishing Lakes, Sibthorpe, with the draw taking place in the Fishery Cafe at 9am. For match entries, contact match secretary Bryan Baines on 01400 318345 or 07538 876131.

l Bottesford and District Angling Association are always seeking new members to join this small, friendly and active club. If you are a novice, pleasure, match angler or are considering taking up a new hobby, check out the Association website at www.bottesfordanddistrictanglingassociation.com