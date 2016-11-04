BADMINTON: South Kesteven boys endure difficult start to season

Mansfield 8

South Kesteven 2

South Kesteven Year 9/10 boys had a difficult start to their league campaign with an away trip to a strong Mansfield team.

Star player for South Kesteven boys was Josh Gibson who played well in winning his singles and one doubles.

Also representing South Kesteven were Siluna Mallawaachchi, Hasham Mufti, and Callum Binks

Worksop Falcons B 8

South Kesteven expected a close match at home against Worksop’s B team, but in a lacklustre performance could only manage to take two rubbers, leaving Worksop the victors.

South Kesteven comprised Kieran Morris, Siluna Malawaachichi, Hasham Mufti and Callum Binks.