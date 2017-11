Nottinghamshire Junior Mixed League

Year 11/12

South Kesteven 0

Bingham Sunrise 10

Up against a very strong and experienced Sunrise team and playing in their first match, Kesteven were always going to be under pressure in all their games.

However, they were unlucky not to at least take a point from the match following strong performances in the singles by Josh Gibson, and in the mixed doubles by Annie Whitehouse and team captain Arriesh Wijegakumar.

Also in the team was and Hannah Squires.