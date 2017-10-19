BADMINTON: West Grantham triumph in season opener

Have your say

Nottinghamshire Junior League

Under-14

West Grantham 10

Southwell 0

The West Grantham team, playing in their first match, got their season off to a great start, taking maximum points against Southwell.

Under captain Leo Garton, none of the home players appeared in danger of losing a game in either singles or doubles.

The West Grantham team consisted of captain Leo Garton, Toby Fraser-Dale, Joe Scott and Ben Wilson.

l The club plays at The Meres leisure centre on Saturday mornings during term time, from 10am to 12 noon, and is open to players of all standards, aged between eight and 16.

Anyone interested in joining should contact Rod Tyler: email tylerrodney@hotmail.com or call 07706 052397.