BASKETBALL: Grantham school Greyhounds prove impossible to beat

Belton Lane Primary School continue to be something of a force to be reckoned within the sport of basketball.

Topping the achievements of the school’s team last year – who lost only one of their 45 games, and that by just one point – this Greyhounds team won every single one of the games they played this season.

Belton Lane head teacher Jonathon Mason said: “It is extremely unusual for a school to have a team that goes undefeated in any sport. So it’s really special to have two incredibly successful teams in consecutive years. It is extraordinary to have such successful teams running back to back.

“Some players have improved beyond expectation during the year, others were members of our successful team last year.”

Some Belton Lane Greyhounds players have also been playing at county level and as part of the East Midlands squad.

Mr Mason said: “It is wonderful for the whole school to have such a successful team as it encourages us all to challenge ourselves to improve everyday.”