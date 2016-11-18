BODYBUILDING: Grantham’s Allen is fifth in WABBA International

Grantham’s Steven Allen competed in the World Amateur Body Building Association International Championships at Batley on Saturday.

Everything that could go wrong, did so, including arriving late at the Victoria Function Rooms which meant he had no time to get his muscles pumped up before the show – and then his music wouldn’t play.

But Steven still went on stage and, up against a tough over-40s line-up, took fifth place to claim his WABBA medal.

Steven said: “I’m still a winner when all was lost! I still got up there. My plan now is to train hard for next season, and try and gain a bit more size.”

Steven trains under coach Brandon Marjoram at Rhinos Gym, Stamford.