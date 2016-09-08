BOWLING: Bingham BC win Belvoir KO Cup

Bingham Bowling Club won the Vale of Belvoir Bowling League Knockout Cup.
The final was held at Harlaxton Bowls Club on Sunday, with Bingham winning three rinks to one and by 101 shots to 72.
Results (Bingham bowlers first): J. Parker, R. Montgomery, S. Moncaster 23 P. Gallagher, R. Claxton, J. Searle 18; I. Cole, P. Thornhill, B. Emms 32 J. Dempster, P. Burton, D. Abernethy 16; A. Brailsford, K. Hackett, K. Brailsford 17 J. Towle, J. Dawes, S. Allcorn 23; P. Robinson, A. Fallows, K. Bell 29 M. Heighton, S. Dawes, I. Howlett 15