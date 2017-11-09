BOWLS: Bingham record win and loss in Jack High competition

Jack High
Bingham 50
Vacu-Lug 57
P Hornsby J Aspinall B Morris beat V Wendon M Allen M Eurich 18-14, V Wilkinson J Tyler I Cole beat M Carter A Stafford J Franklin 20-14, C Wilkinson P Greer D Kirk lost to R Barker I Richardson M Parker 12-29.
Bingham B 52
Wyndham Park 41
K Hackett T Peterson P Thornhill beat N Pantling P Burton R Giles 18-15, J Cullen B Davey K Handley lost to P Gallagher J Searle R Claxton 13-17, P Jaques A Brailsford K Brailsford beat D Slade P Edwards S Allcorn 21-9.
Lincolnshire Mixed League
Grantham 75
Lincoln B 109
J Logsden R Barrett L Smith G Smith lost to M Taylor J Scrafield D Skayman 16-21, K Germany J Hall R Baxter D Woods lost to K Stainers J McLachlan K Scott B Cross 12-18, J Asher J Burton P Robinson R Hibbert lost to J Ponwaye B Gurney S Simpson T Walker 8-35, L Appleyard P Burton M Appleyard H Whatley beat P Lyn J Bell J Thomas D Lyon 18-16, P Greer G Keasley G Hall T Asher beat M Scott J Payne P Smith J Withers 21-19.
Grantham 70
Melton Mowbray 44
J Baker Jo Baker G Stafford beat P Harris J Boulton E Radford 11-7, J Asher P Riches T Asher beat Y Poulton V James B James 15-5, L Smith D Mitchell G Smith beat R Wallbank M Marlon C Thompson 17-10, L Appleyard D Lester M Appleyard lost to F Thorpe C Stacey R Muddemer 11-17, J Hall P McGoldrick G Hall beat B Smith K Toon D Hudson 16-5.
Denny Plate
Grantham 89
Stamford 79
T Sumner I Cole J Kime Joe Lewis beat A Romaine J Holroyd A Warrington P Bailey 25-24, M LeHair D Bass J Meakins J Lewis beat S Harris M Humphrey P Edwards M Dolby 26-21, P Hainsworth B Smith C Dexter A Berridge drew R Hudson M Cullington D Want R Martin 20-20, V Wendon R Sowerby M Eurich T Berridge beat P Dalliday B Warners J Harford S Law 18-14.