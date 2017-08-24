Search

BOWLS: Chairman’s team wins annual Grantham association match

GDBA chairman Paul Jones with his winning team.
The annual match between Grantham and District Bowls Association president Tony Hoole’s Long Bennington team and GDBA chairman Paul Jones’s team was held at Long Bennington Bowling Green last Saturday.

A very enjoyable match resulted in a 95-71 victory for the chairman’s team and therefore Paul collected the Leeder Shield for 2017.

Second place for GDBA president Tony Hoole's Long Bennington team.

Results (president’s team names first): A. Hoole, C. Miller and M. Trunkfield lost to B. Papworth, P. Jones and L. Turner 11-18; E. Eggleston, J. Morris and N. Smith lost to B. Marston, I. Richardson and N. Davis 18-20; M. Tivey, J. Trunkfield and R. Miller lost to M. Dawson, N. Lomas and T. Dawson 7-21; C. McCarrol, D. Woods and M. Dring lost to R. Sowerby, Jay Lewis and Joe Lewis 18-23; T. Forrester, P. Griffith, R. Coy and P. Fordham beat D. McCarrol, J. Orrey, D. Abernethy and S. Allcorn 17-13.