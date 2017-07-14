BOWLS: Gonerby and Bennington battle out Freedom and Reform match

GDBA
Great Gonerby 80
Long Bennington 66
D. Holton, J. White and P. Edwards beat R. Miller, C. Miller and R. Coy 30-20; L. Blankley, B. Papworth and M. Massingham lost to P. Fordham, J. Trunkfield and M. Trunkfield 22-30; M. Halls, L. Lord and I. Lord beat D. McCarroll, J. Morris and T. Braithwaite 28-16.
Grantham League
Three wood
Corby Glen 53
Great Gonerby A 46
M. Dawson, N. Lomas and M. Beaton beat J. Saxby, T. Smith and D. Holton 15-13; T. Dawson, J. Boother and B. Powles beat L. Lord, J. White and I. Lord 21-19; P. Cahill, L. Roberts and J. Simpson beat G. Hutton, D. Graham and M. Massingham 17-14.
Belvoir League
Grantham 71
Balderton 68
J Asher R Smith T Asher beat B Bunnle B Hall M Maidlow 22-16, C Dexter P Newton W Johnson beat D Morrison K Maltby C Brooks 20-17, T Sumner B Patten J Lewis beat D Main B Morrison A Bunkle 19-12, I Ludwig A Gostick A Ludwig lost to P Harris L Wild D Ellis 10-23.
Lincolnshire EBA League
Grantham 65
Washingborough 39
J Asher T Asher M Holby Joe Lewis beat D Kewith G Todd A Hanson M Maitland 22-17, B Smith M Bailey Jay Lewis A Berridge beat M Courtney P Suckling D Roome N Parker 18-11, T Sumner N Smith C Dexter B Veasey beat M Peate A Smithsdon S Martin N Martin 25-11.