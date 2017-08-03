BOWLS: Grantham and Bennington triumph in three wood league

Have your say

Grantham League

Three wood

Grantham 56

Wyndham Park 47

J. Asher, M. Holby and C. Dexter lost to N. Pantling, B. Shores and D. Abernethy 15-18; T. Sumner, R. Sowerby and N. Smith beat J. Dempster, J. Wyles and S. Allcorn 26-9; P. Newton, R. Smith and B. Veasey lost to M. Heighton, S. Potts and T. Oxley 15-20.

Long Bennington 74

Swayfield 33

D. Ashdown, J. Trunkfield and M. Trunkfield beat J. Tuckey, R. Selby and A. Tuckey 26-10; K. Kent, C. Miller and B. Garton beat I. Richardson, M. Lyon and G. Jenkins 29-11; E. Hoare, R. Miller and M. Dring beat B. Marston, J. Bainbridge and N. Davis 19-12.

Willoughby Cup

Semi-final

Swayfield 82

Knipton 81

B. Marston and N. Davis beat G. Stafford and B. Hollingsworth 24-16; D. Ward and M. Lyon lost to C. Smith and P. Sheardown 15-21; B. Johnson and J. Bainbridge beat P. Carlton and G. Smith 26-17; I. Richardson and R. Selby lost to M. Eurich and D. Carlton 17-27.

Hospital Bowl

Grantham 58

Great Gonerby 34

T Asher M Bailey M Holby Joe Lewis beat L Turner P Jones J White P Edwards 16-12; T Sumner B Sowerby Jay Lewis beat M Halls L Lord I Lord 25-7; C Dexter B Veasey beat M Masssingham B Robinson 17-15.

GDBA

Fellowship of Freedom and Reform

Semi-finals

Grantham 106

Corby Glen 26

T Sumner T Asher Joe Lewis beat Mei-Sll J Bother J Beaton 29-8; J Duke M Holby Jay Lewis beat T Ray M Wood M Beaton 30-8; P Newton C Dexter B Veasey beat M Dawson C Answorth J Simpson 47-10.

Other: Great Gonerby beat Long Bennington 80-66.

Hospital Bowl

Semi-finals

Great Gonerby lost to Grantham 34-59, Bottesford beat Wyndham Park 53-39.

Lincolnshire EBA

Grantham 63

Ruston’s 39

B Smith J Kime A Berridge T Berridge beat P Roe J Palmer A Solark N Curtis 19-12; J Asher M Bailey M Holby Jay Lewis beat G Leeson S Marlow J Batty C Blanchard 24-10; T Sumner T Asher C Dexter B Veasey beat S Hodson G Tredwell R Brodie L Davies 20-17.

Friendly

Grantham 100

Belvoir League Select 94

A Gostick P Riches J Kime beat J Dawes S Dawes J Bennett 25-15; D Staples J Stray J Duke beat R Payne J Barker D Hill 13-12; R Sumner Z Parsons B Smith lost to I Maunsell R Deary T Richards 15-18; T Sumner J Parsons M Bailey beat R Myring J Myring T Bailley 27-9; I Ludwig R Smith A Ludwig lost to P Carlton W Johnson A Stafford 9-25; J Asher B Patten T Asher lost to T Oliver P Clark D Carlton 11-15.

l Grantham Bowling Club have a friendly against Needingworth next Sunday (August 13) – names required.